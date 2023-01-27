Diablo IV takes you behind-the-scenes of its launch date trailer

If the grim setting and bloody characters of Diablo IV’s January release trailer were too obtuse for you, then be grateful that Blizzard threw you a gnawed bone this week. The studio posted a developer breakdown of the trailer’s major players and backstory leading up to the events of the game.

The trailer focused on a battle between the forces of heaven and hell as they clash under the leadership of Inarius and Lilith. The devs basically pat themselves on the back (how cool are we? So cool!) while being in awe of the visual style that this ARPG is bringing.

“There’s so much in regards to the story between Inarius and Lilith, and there’s a lot more to be revealed in the next few months leading up to launch,” the studio promised.

Diablo IV is aiming for a June 6th, 2023, release.