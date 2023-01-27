Diablo IV takes you behind-the-scenes of its launch date trailer

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
0

If the grim setting and bloody characters of Diablo IV’s January release trailer were too obtuse for you, then be grateful that Blizzard threw you a gnawed bone this week. The studio posted a developer breakdown of the trailer’s major players and backstory leading up to the events of the game.

The trailer focused on a battle between the forces of heaven and hell as they clash under the leadership of Inarius and Lilith. The devs basically pat themselves on the back (how cool are we? So cool!) while being in awe of the visual style that this ARPG is bringing.

“There’s so much in regards to the story between Inarius and Lilith, and there’s a lot more to be revealed in the next few months leading up to launch,” the studio promised.

Diablo IV is aiming for a June 6th, 2023, release.

Source: YouTube
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees unionize and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2023, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
Advertisement
Previous articleThrone and Liberty heads down the final stretch of pre-launch testing

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments