Hearthstone applies balance adjustments to Battlegrounds, Duels, and several of its latest cards

With Hearthstone’s March of the Lich King expansion now almost two months old, the devs of the online CCG have had time to take a holiday break, gather data, and turn the ol’ balance dials for a number of the expansion’s new cards as well as the Battlegrounds and Duels modes.

As one might anticipate, the card-specific tweaks are granular, broken up into cards that have been bonked with the nerf bat and cards that have been given the buff juice. In general, the downgrades to certain cards are intended to lessen the power of Rogues, Hunters, Frost Death Knights, and Astalor, while buffs seek to bring up Unholy and Blood Death Knights along with undead aggro decks.

In terms of Battlegrounds mode tweaks, those include specific adjustments for armor values and card mechanics of heroes and minions, while Duels mode has banned the card To the Front, tweaked the mana cost for several hero powers, and made a laundry list of changes to treasures. Many of these changes are all very directed, so players will probably want to take a moment to read up on them all.