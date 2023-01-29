Overwatch 2 devs address issues with ranked play, reward acquisition, and balance frequency

In an attempt to get ahead of several controversial topics in the Overwatch 2 meta, Blizzard posted a developer update to briefly address a number of ongoing issues and concerns with the multiplayer shooter.

The studio acknowledged that the new ranked mode was confusing and left a “netagive impression” of how the matchmaker was working. It said that changes coming soon with Seasons 3 and 4 will provide “clarity” with this mode.

Other topics include making the game more rewarding to play, changes to ultimate costs, faster hotfixing of character imbalances, and “frustrating” hero mechanics and skills.

“Bug fixes to hot fixing should enable us to address balance faster and would have enabled us to tune Hog earlier in [Season 2]. We’re still planning an initial and midseason patch each season, but now have the full ability to fill in between those as necessary,” Blizzard said.