Book of Travels updates with FPS capping, lamp intensity, and bug fixes

Book of Travels’ latest patch doesn’t have new “content,” but what it does have is just about as important, as it brings another long list of bug fixes as well as several game-specific adjustments to the tiny multiplayer online title.

In terms of game tweaks, the patch now offers an FPS cap option, updates the use and trade values for several items as a result of description updates, makes lanterns of certain quality levels more intense, and adds more item descriptions among other granular things. The bug fixes are similarly specific, addressing problems with things like endeavor fading, lamppost lighting, typos, floating fires and rugs, and talking animals.



Happy Friday to you, Traveller. Today we are rolling out a new update to Book of Travels including both fixes and changes, including an adjustable framerate cap – check out the patch notes for more information:https://t.co/jLooW4UQow — Might And Delight (@MightAndDelight) January 27, 2023