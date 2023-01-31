EA is sunsetting Apex Legends Mobile, canceling Battlefield mobile game

Electronic Arts delivered its Q3FY23 investor report this afternoon, and it wasn’t a bad one; the company saw net revenues up for the quarter and essentially flat for the year. So you might be surprised to find out the company is killing off two of its games in its most popular franchises – both mobile titles. That’d be Apex Legends Mobile and the in-development Battlefield mobile title.

The announcement for Apex Legends Mobile makes clear that the non-mobile versions of the game will continue on; in fact, it all but throws its mobile partners, Tencent and Lightspeed, under a bus. “Following a strong start, the content pipeline for Apex Legends Mobile has begun to fall short of that bar for quality, quantity, and cadence,” EA says. “It is for this reason, after months of working with our development partner, that we have made the mutual decision to sunset our mobile game.” The final day of operations is May 1st; refunds will not be given.

Industrial Toys’ Battlefield mobile title hadn’t actually launched out of open beta, and now it never will. Unfortunately, the Battlefield franchise has enough problems.

We have made the decision to sunset Apex Legends Mobile. We're sure you have a lot of questions. For more information on where things are at currently, including an FAQ, please read the blog below.https://t.co/LcKNBhO9xa pic.twitter.com/Oc769z5cpD — Apex Legends Mobile (@PlayApexMobile) January 31, 2023