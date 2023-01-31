Lost Ark previews February 8 update, bumps the Artist up to March (instead of April)

Amazon has just updated Lost Ark’s roadmap, and it leads off with some extremely good news: The Artist class, which wasn’t expected to launch in the west until April, is actually being bumped up to March as “development work preparing the class will finish ahead of schedule.” The Artist – and her extremely large brush – will launch alongside the expected new powerpass and progression event.

In the meantime, we’ve got the February update to contend with; it’s launching on February 8th:

“The February Update will feature special events to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Lost Ark launching in the West, as well as valuable rewards and other activities like new Twitch Drops. The update will also introduce a new continent, Rowen, where players will encounter two competing factions: Preigelli and Liebertane, who are competing for Sylmael, crimson jewels that are a precious resource in Arkesia. At the end of the Rowen world quests, players can choose a faction for open-world PvP, but the battle is just beginning – the competition will heat up further in March, when the Tulubik Battlefield releases.”