Microsoft wonders if y’all are done playing Halo Infinite just yet

Things aren’t looking too hot for the online entry of Microsoft’s flagship FPS franchise. A new survey sent out to gamers from the tech giant asked recipients if they were “done playing Halo Infinite.”

Admittedly, it’s not the most concerning question, but it is odd and casts some doubts on the future of the online title. The survey also queried players if they thought that 343 Industries was listening to the userbase, what multiplayer modes might they like to see added, and if the studio was doing a good job with its comms.

Fans of the game are nervous following the upsetting news that 343 Industries saw 60 devs laid off last month. At the time, the studio head tried to reassure players by saying, “343 Industries will continue to develop Halo now and in the future, including epic stories, multiplayer, and more of what makes Halo great. Halo and Master Chief are here to stay.”

