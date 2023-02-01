Old School RuneScape player cashes in eight years of grind rewards to max out a despised skill

Have you ever sat in awe of an MMORPG player’s enviable levels of pettiness and commitment? Then you might be among those Old School RuneScape players who feel the same way about one player by the name of NC State, who took eight years’ worth of XP-granting tickets earned from a tedious content grind and cashed them in to max out the hated Agility skill.

For context, these tickets were earned from the Brimhaven dungeon, an instance said to be one of the most boring pieces of Agility-based content. The Agility skill itself is also reportedly no fun either, as it’s boiled down to “clicking on the same things repeatedly.” It took NC State over 4,800 hours by one fan’s estimation of this clicking and hundreds of thousands of these tickets to finally throw the yoke of Agility XP gain off of his back. The video of the event lies below the cut.

Meanwhile, this week’s RuneScape patch features changes to the fight against Death and applies a few minor fixes. Jagex is also asking Fresh Start World players to fill out a survey and will even hand out a $25 Amazon gift voucher for those who complete it.

