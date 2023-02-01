The Crew 3 aka The Crew Motorfest launches player testing today

The rumors and teases were true: The Crew franchise is getting another sequel in the form of The Crew Motorfest – essentially The Crew 3.

As Ubisoft formally announced yesterday, the multiplayer open-world “action-driving” title sends players to Hawaii, where they can “get ready to race through the city streets of Honolulu, go down the ashy volcano slopes, adventure deep in the lush rainforest, drift along the curvy mountain roads, or just chill down on the sunny beach.” Expect it on PC, Xbox One and X|S, and PlayStation 4 and 5.

The team at Ubisoft Ivory Tower is opening its “insider program” aka closed testing signups; the first such test actually begins today. The game is slated to launch later this year, though we don’t have a hard launch window. May it actually happen, unlike the beleaguered Skull & Bones.