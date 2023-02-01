World of Warcraft dataminers pluck out the new Primordial Gems from patch 10.0.7

“Whatever you might think about Blizzard or World of Warcraft: Dragonflight,” cries the fan set, “you have to be happy that the studio has abandoned borrowed power mechanics!” And that looks to be true! Or at least it did before patch 10.0.7 showed up on the test server with the new Primordial Gems datamined from the patch content, a mechanic people are already calling “Shards of Domination 2.0” and has the fan set fuming and cursing under its collective breath in frustration.

It is important to note that despite the fact that people are already unhappy about these new gems, nothing has yet been announced about how they will function or what players can expect from them; they haven’t even been announced at this point, merely datamined. That being said, player fears vis-a-vis a new borrowed power system being added to the game in the middle of a patch cycle may not be entirely unfounded. We’ll have to wait and see, but history and the unannounced addition is not filling anyone with confidence.

Source: Icy Veins ; thanks to Samantha for the tip!