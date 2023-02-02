Star Citizen’s January dev report details new vehicle work, player skills, and NPCs learning how grenades work

“When the pin is pulled, Mr. Grenade is not our friend,” goes the classic bit of military humor, but it apparently took the enemy NPCs of Star Citizen quite some time to figure that out, so they wisely elected to just not throw grenades. That will apparently change soon according to the January 2023 dev report, as one of the highlights of the AI section outlines the apparent “work in multiple areas” adding grenade tossing to enemy behavior involved.

Other highlights from the monthly report include:

The addition of attack and defend area behavior, more flight combat AI adjustments, and additional pathing work for NPCs.

A whole bunch of work on unannounced vehicles like a small ship that was referenced in the last dev report, three different ground vehicles, and another ship of indeterminate size and purpose.

Word on very early “performance” work on player skill features, which will grant latent benefits for player characters like reduced stamina drain when they do repeated tasks.

Further work on alpha 3.18’s cargo refactor involving improving the tractor beam, improving unloading and loading cargo, and adding missions using new cargo systems.

Finally, a focus from the EU Locations team on the Pyro Ruin Station, described by the devs as “a behemoth task.”