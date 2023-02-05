Star Wars Galaxies Legends suffers weekend crash and downtime caused by a software vulnerability

The rogue server Star Wars Galaxies Legends has had a very rough weekend. This past Friday saw the main Omega server suddenly go dark as a result of a “wide-ranging vulnerability” in the software used to hose the game’s core services. Initial reports from the SWGL team stated that no data loss appears to have happened as a result of the issue, while a follow-up posted later that same Friday evening announced that there was minimal data loss but not enough to force a server rollback.

At the time, the devs stated that they would need to delay bringing Omega back online in order to apply the latest security patches, but then another follow-up posted on Saturday confirmed that downtime would have to be extended further as the team decided to purchase and configure new hardware. “Some of our current hardware is nearing end-of-life and we want to make sure we have the latest hardware to support the Omega galaxy,” the post explains.

As of this Sunday morning, the Omega server is still offline and there are no new announcements on the game’s site, forums, or Discord at we type this. However, the players in that Discord appear to be taking the whole thing with a good sense of humor. More details are expected as the situation evolves.

source: official forums , thanks to Bruno for the tip!