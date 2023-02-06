Ethyrial Echoes of Yore holds open testing as part of Steam Next Fest from today until February 16

By the time you’re reading this, your Steam browser is likely already heralding the Steam Next Fest, which highlights upcoming games and offers up demos for players to check out. Among the many games that will be part of this event is the developing old school-styled MMORPG Ethyrial: Echoes of Yore, which has timed its next open playtest for the event.

The playtest will run the span of Next Fest, from today, February 6th, until Monday, February 13th. Potential players are invited to hop in and check out the game’s 26 different vocations, as well as join its official Discord to submit feedback or ask questions, and tune in for a pre-recorded broadcast on Wednesday that shows off the latest demo. The game’s Discord further notes this new build will require a server wipe because of the acquisition of new server hardware that will hopefully provide a smoother experience.

Just as a refresher, Ethyrial bills itself as a “high risk-reward” old-school MMORPG from developer Gellyberry Studio. The game held a Kickstarter drive last May that ended up getting cancelled, opting instead to sell founder’s packs that were delayed (and have since released). Before this open playtest, it held a closed test during the first weekend of February.



Correction, you will be able to join 7 hours from now, that's when NextFest officially begins! — Ethyrial: Echoes of Yore (@GellyberryS) February 6, 2023