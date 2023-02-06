IGN’s upcoming Fan Fest features Elder Scrolls Online, Redfall, and Diablo IV

The month of February is usually associated with the cold of winter and not a showcase of game and movie trailers, but the IGN Fan Fest event that’s happening on February 17th and 18th will be a time for several games to show their stuff. And while the event is mostly about films and single-player games, the only reason we’re bringing this whole thing up to begin with is because a couple of titles that fall under our purview are joining the affair.

The livestream in question promises new trailers, news, and reveals from the likes of The Elder Scrolls Online, the co-op vampire shooter Redfall, and the upcoming ARPG Diablo IV. On that note, franchise general manager Rod Fergusson suggested that the game’s open beta start date would be among the reveals (with all of the subtlety of a cartoon-like haymaker).

The whole shebang is scheduled to kick off on Friday, February 17th, at 1:00 p.m. EST.



Soon! If only we were presenting at some sort of gaming moment this month where one might announce such a thing… — Rod Fergusson (@RodFergusson) February 2, 2023