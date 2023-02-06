Overwatch 2 brings Season 3 on February 7th, complete with crossover collaborations

Welcome to Overwatch 2’s season 3! What are you hoping to get out of it? If your answer to the question is “the PvE that was supposedly the whole animating reason for the sequel,” well, we don’t know what to tell you. If your answer is instead “crossover collaborations with other properties like a mobile gacha game,” though, you’re getting exactly what you want! Apparently a crossover with One Punch Man is already being planned to happen at some point during Season 3.

Aside from the trailer, the team has put out a roadmap with all of the content planned for this season, including a limited-time event for Valentine’s Day starting on February 13th, a whole lot of beekeeping with starter packs, ongoing Twitch drops, and credits available via the battle pass. Check out the trailer and the roadmap both down below, and keep your eyes peeled for more details on the crossover collaboration when it actually goes live.