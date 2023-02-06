Star Citizen’s CitizenCon returns as a live event in Los Angeles this October

Who needs a massively multiplayer game when you can have a massively multi-player get-together? Roberts Space Industries is encouraging fans of Star Citizen to “save the date” for this year’s upcoming CitizenCon gathering, which will present as an in-person gathering this round after a few years of digital conventions thanks to the pandemic.

The convention will take place in Los Angeles in the fall — specifically, October 21st. The locale for the event has not been formally revealed… but there is a nifty countdown.

“It’s time once again to celebrate all things Star Citizen, most importantly YOU, the community who makes everything in this universe possible. Get ready for a day filled with exciting content, ranging from development updates, giveaways, and more!”

RSI said that it would share more information about the convention “soon.” If your memory needs dusting off, here is the pooled collection of information gleaned from last year’s CitizenCon presentations.

We'll see you in-person at #CitizenCon in Los Angeles in 2023!

Stay tuned for details! #StarCitizen pic.twitter.com/v82JZMVDaa — Sandi Roberts (@SandiRoberts42) December 9, 2022

#CitizenCon is coming to Los Angeles, California on October 21! More details coming soon! 🚀 Save the Date: https://t.co/HhwFZtXR0z pic.twitter.com/KvBryEkFq0 — Star Citizen (@RobertsSpaceInd) February 3, 2023