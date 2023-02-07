Lost Ark preps a rubber duck-bopping event for its first birthday tomorrow

Lost Ark is gearing up for its first birthday tomorrow with a hefty update, the patch notes for which have just gone live. As promised, Amazon and Smilegate are rolling out the new sylmael-encrusted continent dubbed Rowen, aimed at item level 1445 folks, plus the teams have nerfed the Caliligos Guardian raid.

As for the anniversary itself, you’ll be collecting birthday cards for rewards, snagging login rewards and a new title, hanging out at the hot springs, and thwapping people with ducky hammers to collect rubber duckies (we’re not making this up).

“The Hot Spring Event includes a daily game, where ‘Lost Ark’ cards can be earned for the Anniversary Event. Interacting with the Hot Spring Manager NPC in any major city will guide you to the new event through the ‘[Event] The Hot Springs Thank You Event Begins’ quest. Once completed, the Steaming Hot Spring will be open for a competition on even hours (12PM, 2PM, etc.). In the competition, two teams will face-off, armed with ducky hammers and vying to collect the rubber duckies. Break the other team’s duck toy shield with your hammer to get the “duck toy” buff. Keep the buff and make it to your team’s finish line to score points. Protect your teammates who have the duck toy buff, or stop the opposing team’s buff to prevent them from getting points. Even if you’re losing by a lot, don’t give up! You can destroy the opposing team’s duck basket (where they keep their duck toys) for a lot of points, but remember, you also need to stop the opposing team from destroying your team’s duck basket.”

