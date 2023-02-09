Dauntless heralds today’s NPC-loving Saint’s Bond Valentine’s event with a new trailer

Things are getting all lovey-dovey in Dauntless as the game’s Saint’s Bond event brings all sorts of Valentine’s Day-themed sweetness today, February 9th. While regular readers and fans of the online behemoth hunter are already familiar with this year’s new spin on the classic event, it just isn’t a holiday in the Shattered Isles unless there’s also a trailer.

As we’ve reported before, this year’s Saint’s Bond will now grant players the opportunity to build bonds with several well-known NPCs of the Ramsgate central hub, completing side quests to increase favor and get rewarded in the process. All of the five characters in question each grant a legendary title, 500 friendship coins, and 10,000 weapon XP when their favor is fully earned. Additional friendship coins can be earned by completing quests from Honest Ozz, and the currency can be spent on a number of thematic goodies.

The event runs between February 9th and 23rd, and you can bask in all of the smoochy goodness in the trailer below.

