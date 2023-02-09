Destiny 2 outlines a wide swath of ability adjustments arriving in the Lightfall expansion

The abilities of the gun shooting space wizards that are Destiny 2’s Guardians will see a whole lot of adjustment when the Lightfall expansion arrives, as outlined by Bungie in yet another granular dev blog on the subject, which breaks down tweaks to existing abilities and some new changes due to arrive in the future.

One of the first topics tackled in the deep-dive is related to energy building and ability uptime. It’s here that Bungie notes that various ability regeneration rates will be rescaled to provide a more consistent ability regen time, and shares a list of ability regenerating mods that can be run at the same time and can also be socketed multiple times. Finally, several cooldowns for things like grenades and class abilities will be lowered in general, while armor mod energy costs will be reduced across the board.



The next section of the blog details roaming super ability updates, which will see an increase in the number of orbs of power they generate while one-off supers that also generate orbs will make fewer of them. This portion also drills down a few specific ability adjustments, though it prefaces by noting that the list isn’t comprehensive yet and also promises that more roaming super updates are planned.

Finally, the post confirms that fall damage will become non-lethal in a mid-season update, and shares a sizeable list of new fragments for light subclasses and updates to fragments for solar and arc. Regular players of the looter shooter who are heavily invested in the game’s buildcraft would probably do well to familiarize themselves with some of what Lightfall is bringing.