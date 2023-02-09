World of Warcraft hints at Orc heritage armor questline, talks shop with trading post developers

Sharp eyes on World of Warcraft’s test realm spotted a special cave that may be the launch pad for a new Orc heritage armor questline. When this arrives in Patch 10.0.7, it should lead players on a mission to attain one of three different color variants.

Meanwhile, those who have been wanting to get the Spirit of Eche’ro moose mount through the MMO’s neglected archaeology system, you’ve got until February 21st to do so before it disappears once more.

And if you’re still wrapping your head around the intricacies of the new trading post, the dev team responsible for this feature put together a lengthy video discussing its creation and implementation: