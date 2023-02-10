DC Universe Online swoons for Valentine’s Day feats and activities

Even superheroes (and supervillains) crave some affection and snuggles from time to time. Or so we assume, since DC Universe Online is taking a break from ripping holes in the space-time continuum to rub noses with loved ones and slapping pink hearts everywhere.

The superhero MMO brought back its Love Conquers All event this week with plenty of Valentine flair. Players can engage in the Love’s Battlefield duty, participate in a daily “Get Your Heart Racing” race, and help out a stranded lover.

DCUO added a trio of new feats for the event to go along with its seasonal offerings of paint-splattered outfits, heart-themed decor, and other lovey-dovey cosmetics.