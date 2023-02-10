Dune Awakening posts a skimpy informational video, promises details on next beta ‘in the coming months’

Dune: Awakening appears to be in no hurry to tell anyone about itself. Funcom has offered up a 31-second video for the developing survival sandbox MMO – 16 of which provide actual information about some of the systems that players can look forward to.

This brief peek takes one of the game’s earlier concept art pieces and points out a couple of gameplay-related features, specifically the fact that deadly sandstorms will be a thing and that wearing the right gear for the conditions outside will be important.

The description confirms this new video as the first of a series known as Shigawire Reels that promises to grant “new insight into Arrakis and Dune: Awakening,” while those who are looking to get their hands on the title should expect information about how to join the game’s next beta test “in the coming months.”

