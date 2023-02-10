Open world mobile MMO Hero of Aethric leaves early access with its Towers of Olympia update

Last week we reported on the development of Hero of Aethric, the open world mobile MMORPG from Northern Forge, the studio behind the mobile ARG title Orna. That write-up is important to read through as it breaks down the link between the two titles, but in a very barebones synopsis, Aethric lets people explore the in-game world through “normal” gameplay instead of requiring players to physically move like they do in Orna.

On point, the MMO’s new Towers of Olympia endgame system is live, marking the game’s official departure from early access. This new endgame activity offers players who are at T9 or T10 a new rogue-like activity involving climbing menacing towers, fighting a titan at the top, and collecting tower shards along the way that can be used to unlock alternative classes, customizable celestial weapons, and the ability to construct a personal tower.

The full release patch has also made a number of general updates like the ability for players to move into zones that are one tier higher than their current tier, the addition of a refer-a-friend system, a reworked daily quest system, and an overhaul of inventory management among other things. Players who are interested in learning more only have to comb through the patch notes.