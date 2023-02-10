Star Citizen talks up its initial concepts for city building interiors and updates its community hub

There are more than a few urban sprawls in the Stanton system of Star Citizen, but for the most part they’re window dressing that surrounds the main landing zones of certain planets. That’s looking to change at some point down the line, as the spaceships sandbox’s usual weekly video is another “Journey to 4.0” digest that talks up the addition of building interiors to these cities.

The video has art director Ian Leyland discuss some “blue sky idearation” of several different building levels, from the maintenance levels to the habitations floors all the way down to the lobby and underground access points. He also shares concept art of what these different floors might look like and talks about possible activities players might do, whether it’s enjoying a high-end meal at a fancy restaurant, getting information from somewhere in maintenance, or going underground for some illegal racing.

While most of these plans sound like they’re in the concept phase, the video does point out that work on building out these interiors is already starting and suggests that they will arrive at some point during the 4.x series of patches.

In other SC news, the game’s new community hub has received a number of updates like the ability to have curated events take over the hub front page, the addition of filters that let players find events, and a section that details previous and upcoming events.

