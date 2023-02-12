MMO Week in Review: Blizzard’s bewildering business briefing

Blizzard dominated headlines this week as Blizzard counted its best quarter for monthly active players across all of its online games since it started reporting MAUs back in 2018, along with spiking revenues, largely thanks to Overwatch 2, or so we are left to assume without a breakdown. The studio did acknowledge that World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight sales haven’t surpassed Shadowlands sales, though western retention is “higher than recent expansions.” As we noted, we’ll have to wait another quarter or two to grok the full impact of the loss of the whole Chinese playerbase, unless Bobby Kotick goes on TV to talk about it first.

Meanwhile, multiple MMO communities erupted over the GShade malware scandal, and in more meta news, MOP turned eight years old this weekend, on top of the seven years we had at Old Massively in the Before Times. So happy birthday to our team and our community!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Advertisement