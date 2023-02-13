Dungeons and Dragons Online confirms a PAX East 2023 panel that’s all about dungeon building

If you’re a fan of Dungeons and Dragons Online’s dungeon delves and will be attending this year’s PAX East, then you’ll likely want to know about a panel that will be hosted by the MMORPG that offers a look behind the scenes about how the devs craft those all-important dungeons.

The panel in question is scheduled for Thursday, March 23rd, at 2:00 p.m. EST at the Albatross Theatre, and will feature several key devs as they discuss how they create dungeons, consider what traps to place, and elaborate on how they consider what mechanics to highlight. In addition, a player meet-up event is planned for those who will be attending the show, and players everywhere can influence what will be focused on a future dungeon in the game by filling out a survey.

The announcement was part of a developer livestream earlier this week, which also discussed the after-party for the Hardcore League’s end, some early release note details for Update 50, and confirmation of one more preview of Update 50 headed to the Lamannia server sometime next week.

