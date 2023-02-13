Final Fantasy XI rolls out its newest patch complete with chat filters

The latest update for Final Fantasy XI arrived on Friday, and it brought with it the first pass on the game’s chat filter functionality. If you want to ensure that you never again see the most common RMT spam or lascivious commentary about Mithra (or both), the filter has both blacklist and whitelist functionality as explained in the update. It even got further explanation in the digest thread breaking down how to properly configure text files for the filter.

Also, some people are remarkably opposed to the very existence of this feature, so take from that what you will.

The update also includes the usual rotation of Ambuscade targets and slight buffs to the game’s various pet-using jobs (although said buffs do not include random monsters Beastmasters grab using Charm, just in case you were thinking it was safe to do that again). Check out the full patch notes whether you’re looking to make use of the filter or just want new monsters to beat up for monthly rewards.