Lord of the Rings Online walks players through controversial power changes

With Lord of the Rings Online’s next update, the MMORPG will see some significant changes to several core mechanics of the game. Anytime an MMO monkeys around with the works like this, players tend to get a bit nervous, which is why Standing Stone Games devoted a full livestream this past Friday to talking about the adjustments to power, mastery, and damage calculations.

The studio said that the current rate of power regeneration “went out of whack” in the late game due to high stat items and fate calculation. “Power’s kind of a non-thing any more,” the studio said. “We’re trying to correct that. It’s a tricky mechanic to balance.”

The devs said that power management was always intended to be part of the challenge of longer-term fights but doesn’t want it to be annoying in the day-to-day landscape questing.

Speaking of Update 35, LOTRO wrapped up its first preview test last week and is planning a second round for this week.