EVE Online makes its Photon UI the default and prepares for narrative-driven factional warfare

It would appear that the vast majority of EVE Online players – 94% of them to be exact – have taken to the game’s updated Photon UI, which is cause for CCP Games to make the UI the default – and only – option in the sandbox’s latest update.

The announcement goes on to further laud the communal effort of developing the new UI, along with additional features that have been applied like the ability to toggle the default state of all compactable windows with a single checkbox, the addition of a multiple overview feature, and other such UI updates. The latest patch has also turned on some hardware upgrades for Tranquility, which will be elaborated on in a future dev blog.



The post then looks to the immediate future that was referenced in January’s producer’s letter, with specific attention paid to a factional warfare campaign that’s tied to a wider narrative; this does mean that certain regular events will be replaced with ones linked to this story arc, but it also promises that “the shift in focus will play out soon enough.”

Finally, there’s word of upcoming public testing of the direct enlistment feature, which will let players join in on faction warfare for any side they choose without leaving their current corp or alliance.