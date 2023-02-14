PSA: Overwatch 2’s battlepass is confusing – make sure you understand what you’re buying

So here’s an interesting tale of how a subtle change in an interface element can be deceptive, intentionally or otherwise. If you play Overwatch 2, you know that there are a few different currencies at play, with the two most relevant ones today being Legacy Credits and Overwatch Coins. Legacy Credits can be used to purchase a selection of items and can be carried over from the original game, while Overwatch Coins have a wider selection and are purchased with real money. While the icons for the two are distinct, they are similar at a glance, which is why the game generally colors the Legacy Credit icon white and the Overwatch Coin icon yellow.

With the latest battle pass, Overwatch 2 players are being given a chunk of currency – specifically, Legacy Credits. (That is the currency from the original game with a limited item selection.) And the icon on the battle pass is… yellow. If you look closely you can tell which icon is which, but it’s the sort of thing that players could easily miss at a quick glance, and it’s a good thing that fans caught this early.

The game’s specific subreddit has gone down a few conversational holes with this particular design choice, with some players claiming that you just have to look closely (as mentioned, the icon design is different even aside from color) and others noting that it’s something that should be changed to use more standardized colors so it can be clearer at a glance. Blizzard has not yet responded officially on the forums or elsewhere, so it seems things are unlikely to change… and you should be well aware of what you’re actually getting before you buy.