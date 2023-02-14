Star Citizen outlines upcoming videos, marks Valentine’s Day with skins and sales, continues to iron out 3.18

What’s heading to players of Star Citizen this week? Videos! The usual couple of videos that come out around this time every week! That’s not a surprise to regular fans obviously, but the topic of one such video will likely be of interest, as this week’s Inside Star Citizen promises word from the devs regarding server meshing efforts from a developer summit in the UK.

Another interesting portion of the weekly schedule is word on how public testing of alpha 3.18 is going: Two waves have been invited in to this point, but plans to let in more people this past Friday didn’t happen as a result of an “overwhelming volume of reports and player data received,” mostly centered around transit problems with the new build. That said, the post promises to pinpoint these issues in order to get 3.18 out to the PU and thanks PTU testers for their help.

Meanwhile, CIG is marking the Valentine’s Day holiday with cosmetics that are either being handed out or put up for sale, along with a related screenshot contest that players can still join in on.