SWG Legends’ Ewok Festival of Love is the most cursed Valentine’s Day event in MMOs

Friends, if you’ve read MassivelyOP a long time, you know that Star Wars Galaxies is top o’ my MMORPG list, and I happily inhabit the SWG Legends rogue server. But Legends has one key flaw: its homage to the original game’s ridiculous holiday events.

In fact, homage is an understatement; this player-run server takes SOE’s original goofy events and runs wild with them in the most hilarious ways, and that includes the infamous Valentine’s Day event, the Ewok Festival of Love. The festival began today at server up, which coincidentally also heralded the launch of new hardware underpinning the server.

“Greeting and lovely tidings Legends! The lovable little creatures of Endor have started their annual festivities once again, celebrating everything there is about love, friendship, and togetherness! The Ewok Festival of Love is kicking off once again across the galaxy, lasting from February 13th to March 13th! Head to Tyrena on Corellia, Kadaara on Naboo, or the Southern Ewok Village POI on Endor to join our furry friends in their festivities!”

The event threatens new badges, new collection rewards, and a bunch of horrifying new rewards.

It's only fitting that this will be the last V-day event we cover in 2023; nobody's cash-shop heart candies can top this spectacular monstrosity! Happy heart day!