Aion Classic is still launching a European version in ‘early 2023’

This morning’s NCsoft financials was a clear reminder that Aion Classic was one of the smartest things Aion has ever done, which is surely why the company is partnering with Gameforge to launch a European version early this year. Today, the studios have explained a bit more about what to expect when that launch happens. If you already lived through the western relaunch back in 2021, then you already remember the launch was plagued with monetization issues, pay-to-win concerns, exploits, and queues. Here’s hoping Gameforge will head all that off.

“With AION Classic, players will return to the game’s foundations and relive the war between the Elyos and Asmodians, while also dealing with the ever-present threat of the Balaur lurking at the threshold to the Abyss Gate. With the European launch of the MMORPG’s classic server, the goal is to introduce the content of the original AION based on a polished version of 1.9 with consolidated fixes and balancing incorporated into the release candidate. In time, Gameforge expects people across Europe to experience the same original adventures and remember exactly why AION is beloved by millions of players around the world. AION Classic is a permanent server that offers all MMORPG lovers a fresh start in the world of Atreia, along with additional balancing and quality-of-life improvements. Players new and old will explore the vast and unique realm of Atreia, discover and enjoy iconic dungeons, alongside taking part in the battle between Elyos and Asmodians.”

We still don’t have a hard date beyond “early 2023,” but there is a new trailer, a full FAQ, and a livestream upcoming on Friday.