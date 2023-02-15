Citrine’s Last Wish is now live for Warframe on all platforms

What, precisely, is Citrine’s last wish? Was it to finally ride Space Mountain all by herself? Was it a notarized letter specifying that crystal stuff is pretty cool? Was it a kiss from the warframe she has a crush on? We don’t know, you’ll have to play the latest Warframe update to find out for sure! Or maybe you still won’t find out, but you can unlock Citrine and her new set of crystal-based abilities for play, and that’s pretty cool even if her last wish remains a bit ambiguous.

The update also contains new weapons themed around Citrine (she can have a little additional spotlight, as a treat) as well as a new mission node to explore and new customization options for players. All of this stuff is fun and should be well worth it even if Citrine’s new abilities don’t delight you. But they should delight you. It may not have been her last wish that they delight you, but it was probably a wish, yes?