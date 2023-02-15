Sea of Thieves highlights Halo-themed cash shop items and confirms a delay for its next Adventure

Has your time in Sea of Thieves been missing some Master Chief style? Then you’re in luck because tomorrow, February 16th, there will be a variety of Halo-themed cosmetics arriving to the game’s cash shop, which were the highlight attraction of the sandbox’s latest video.

The vignette shows off a whole host of items including a Spartan helmet-like head piece, various weapons styled after the shooter’s armaments, some plasma cannon effects, and a selection of emotes. Speaking of cosmetics, players who login between February 17th and 24th will receive a free puzzling pancakes emote.

The other half of the video features lead designer Christopher Davies, who explains that there will be a longer delay before the next Adventure arrives in order to make way for SoT’s fifth anniversary and to give Season 9 “time to shine.” Davies also promises that there will be a few surprises to be revealed and that the team has plenty of stories to tell. Until then, those stories will have to wait for an indeterminate length of time.

