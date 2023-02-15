World of Warcraft: Dragonflight sees its first level 70 character that has never left the boat to Exile’s Reach

The starting experience in World of Warcraft makes sense. You sail on a ship to Exile’s Reach, you complete a bunch of quests, you reach the mainland, complete a bunch more quests, and so forth. But one player decided not to do that. At all. No reaching Exile’s Reach, no completing quests there, no killing things, no doing anything except sitting on the deck of a ship that’s forever sailing without reaching its destination. Meet Chica, a character who has never reached the tutorial quest island but is Level 70 already.

So how did the player do it? Well, with a bit of creative quest turn-ins. There are five daily pet battle quests that are account-wide; you can fight them on any character and turn them in on any character. So the player (user Cheatcho on Reddit) just did these quests on another character, swapped to Chica, and got the experience for them. It was a slow process, but it does mean that now a character is level 70 without ever stepping foot off the starting boat. That’s an accomplishment!