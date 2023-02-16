Post-apoc shooter MMO Ashfall targets a 15 day-long open beta window for the second quarter

If you’ve been following the development track of Ashfall, you know that news has been primarily about offering gameplay previews and not too much else. Last week saw a more significant update post shared by the game, with the announcement that developer Legendary Star Studios is angling for its first open beta test sometime n the second quarter of this year.

Dates for this first test haven’t been firmed up, and the post goes out of its way to point out that timing is fluid, but the game is looking at a testing time frame of 15 days, running between late April and mid-May. More specific calendar dates will be announced once the team is ready.

The rest of the associated announcement post goes over the region of Pearl City, grants a quick look at a large Secret Realm zone, and shares some information about how to obtain additional mounts. The post also offers an FAQ that reveals PC system specs, promises that cash shop items can also be obtained in-game by regular gameplay, and talks up its MMO content including a unique area that guilds get access to once they get to a certain level.