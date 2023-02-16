Team Fortress 2 promises ‘a full-on update-sized update’ for its next summer event

By all accounts, Team fortress 2 is just another cog in Valve’s wider automatic money printing machine, devoid of any of those pesky things like “content updates,” “community policing,” or “fighting bots.” Indeed, the shooter’s only marquee attraction for a while has been its summertime events, and those are mostly about cosmetics.

This year that is apparently changing, as Valve has decided to actually write a blog post. Not only that, it goes so far as to say this year’s summer event will be “a full-on update-sized update — with items, maps, taunts, unusual effects, war paints and who knows what else.”

The post doesn’t go into too much detail about just what this update will bring, and it’s ostensibly about calling on Steam Workshop creators to submit their creations by May 1st to potentially be highlighted as part of this event (so Valve basically is asking other people to do part of the work for it again). Even so, the fact that something substantive is happening is certainly cause for attention.