Destiny 2 runs down Lightfall’s new ritual weapon, character boosts, interactive trailer, and 24-hour maintenance

Lightfall looms ever closer to the horizon of Destiny 2, which naturally means that the game’s weekly newsletter is once more all about the expansion as it summarizes some of the more recent news while also making some additional reveals.

The newsletter opens by summarizing its latest vidoc, the overall adjustment plans for 2023, and tweaks to weapon crafting and abilities. In addition, there’s a Journey Through Darkness interactive trailer and the ending cinematic for Season 19 to contextualize current narrative events.

As far as new info, the post offered a preview of the Ecliptic Distaff ritual weapon along with a look at its perks and ornaments, followed by details of two new character skips that boost a character with high-level equipment and jump past the expansion’s campaign depending on how far players have gotten. Finally, the newsletter details the 24 hour-long maintenance that will begin on February 27th at 12:00 p.m. EST, which incidentally marks a deadline for earning Bungie Rewards and a pre-load size of 80GB for PS4 and PS5 players.

