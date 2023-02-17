SWG Legends just patched in a bunch of long-running player requests

Star Wars Galaxies rogue server SWG Legends has had a wild couple of weeks, first with downtime, then with new server hardware, and then with what we very accurately dubbed the most cursed Valentine’s Day event in the entire MMO genre. Today, the player team has patched in multiple fixes and content tweaks – including a long list of quality-of-life upgrades players themselves requested through the Senate. Here are a few of the highlights:

Factory crates and stackable items will now show CPU prices when listed for sale.

Trees and plants grown through last year’s massive farming system are now usable as city decorations, not just deco in your house.

You can no longer submit more than 100,000 power to a harvester or factory by accident.

Crafting critical effects now come with a visual indicator.

Players can now trade several items that were bound before, including factional houses and duty tokens.

If someone drops something at one of your vendors, you’ll now get an email about it.

Plus a ton of PvP-related perks and bug fixes. You can spy the whole list on the official forums.