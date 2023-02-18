Gamigo mandates that RIFT and Trove accounts be linked to Steam

If you’re one of the faithful players who continue to adventure in RIFT and Trove under Gamigo’s operational oversight, then you’ll need to take action to connect your Glyph and Steam accounts in order to access those MMOs going forward.

This is the word from the company, which says that this should “improve your gaming experience.”

“Starting today, all Steam accounts need to be linked to a Glyph account to play RIFT [and Trove],” Gamigo announced. “By linking your Steam and Glyph accounts, you’ll be able to claim your purchased DLCs and use vouchers without any technical issues. Plus, it’ll give us the ability to provide better and more secure customer support.”

RIFT and Trove are the last two ex-Trion Worlds MMOs that Gamigo oversees after Kakao took over ArcheAge’s publishing back in 2021. While Trove continues to see updates, RIFT has been in de facto maintenance mode for several years following devastating layoffs, and Gamigo’s MMO stable continues to shrink dramatically.