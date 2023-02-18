Guild Wars 2 disables, then re-enables, its WvW objective scaling rewards system during a live test

Earlier this week, Guild Wars 2 wanted to run a test for WvW that involved an objective scaling rewards system that was intended to increase rewards for completing WvW objectives related to towers, keeps, and castles (as the name suggests). Unfortunately, it didn’t initially go to plan.

Shortly after the test system went live, ArenaNet was forced to temporarily disable the feature while the devs addressed an unspecified issue. As of this past Friday, the reward scaling system came back online.

Before the system’s return, an edit to the test’s initial announcement post provided some follow-up context on what went wrong: Essentially the quantity of rewards that were being doled out was too high and the bonus world XP was also too high, particularly for mid-tier rewards. The post also promises continued tuning of the system and will make sure WvW weekly tower and keep achievements are earned for defense as well as capture in a future release. All told, it was a bit of a weird start to the system, but that’s what testing is for.