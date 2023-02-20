Albion Online opens Albion East server in Singapore, renames old server as Albion West

Welcome to “Albion East” — a new server ruleset for the popular fantasy sandbox. This Singapore-based server is focused on providing support for Albion Online’s Asian players, and once officially launched, it will divide the game between West and East realms.

The stress test for Albion East kicked off on February 20th and will feature a special three-weak beta season with faster progression and a “reduced world size.” Testers can earn permanent rewards on all servers from participating. These rewards include custom guild logos and various statues.

The studio said that while players can use their same login credentials for both servers, their characters and gold wallet will be unique to each specific realm. Albion East is doing double-duty by offering the community a “fresh start” realm years after the original server launched.