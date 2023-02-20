Book of Travels fixes ‘weird’ lamp posts, invisible endeavors, and NPCs walking away from conversations

It’s generally bad manners to walk away from someone while they’re interacting with you, and that’s doubly so for NPCs in Book of Travels who were apparently noping out of interactions with players. Thankfully, these unruly individuals have been taught some manners in the tiny multiplayer title’s latest patch.

This patch once again applies another list of bug fixes such as the aforementioned rude NPC behavior, as well as an end to the “weird behavior” of some lamp posts, a fix that stops certain endeavors from becoming invisible, and corrections to a few of the game’s UI elements.

The patch also added a new NPC that could arrive to a campfire, optimized areas around Kasa, improved the quest system’s backend, and introduced cats, dogs, and a surprise creature to Kasa. We cannot, however, confirm whether these animals are pettable.