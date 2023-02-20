Diablo III’s next season launches Friday with skill tree-granting altars

The end of January saw public testing of Diablo III’s Season 28 get underway, but if you missed that testing window then you can just wait for the season’s release, which is confirmed for Friday, February 24th, at 8:00 p.m. EST.

As referenced in the headline, Season 28’s theme is focused on the Altar of Rites, which players can use to unlock an extra tree of skills that lasts the entire season. Opening up the nodes for this tree will require resources gathered from demon slaying, and those who manage to open up every node on the tree will get a unique cosmetic reward. On the subject of rewards, there’s the usual Haedrig’s Gift, new rewards for the season journey that include a pet and portrait, and a return of Season 16 rewards.

The announcement post offers up details on the tree skills, a look at the rewards the season will offer, and patch notes that detail updates like bug fixes and changes to the Monk class and primordial ashes feature. Feel free to read up before readying to obtain season-specific power.