Elite Dangerous seeks the ‘thoughts and feelings’ of players about the ongoing Thargoid War

How do you feel about the aliens that are attacking the galaxy of Elite: Dangerous? In a gameplay sense, not necessarily about the aliens themselves or how your character might feel. That’s the line of questioning from Frontier Developments in a forum post last week, which wants to know how players feel about the events of the war, whether they’re motivated to engage, and their thoughts about the narrative.

The weekly newsletter that highlights this thread follows up further with thanks to players for their replies to this point and promises to keep monitoring the feedback in that thread. Incidentally, replies to that thread have been a fairly mixed bag spanning a broad spectrum of enjoyment and derision.

As for the rest of this week’s newsletter, there are several progress reports related to current known issues in the game, which promise to address a lack of informational clarity regarding Thargoid controlled system states, investigate an issue with unlocking the engineer Hero Ferrari, and continue to dig into reactivation mission locations that have already had their power restored (which shouldn’t be the case, obviously).