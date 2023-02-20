New World discusses the upcoming Legacy of Crassus event and world bosses in general

Who doesn’t like a world boss? There’s something fun about just seeing some big thing and watching everyone in a zone decide “let’s go hit that thing until loot comes out of it.” Although it’s probably not all that fun for the world boss. The latest New World video hosted by creative director David Verfaillie and featuring AI lead designer Chad Redwitz and senior game designer Daniel Jacobs does not consider the feelings of world bosses, but it does consider player feelings for the upcoming Legacy of Crassus event.

The designers discuss things like the intended difficulty (hard, at first), the gameplay mechanics of flags, and the implementation of daily rewards to keep the main rewards limited to once per day. The video also confirms that the various cyclopes players will fight do have names, but don’t worry if you can’t pronounce them; the designers can’t pronounce them either. Check out the full video just below, although be fairly warned that this video will be zerged by a couple hundred players and you might see two attacks go off before the video ends.