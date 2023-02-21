Destiny 2’s Bungie is awarded $4.3M in arbitration against aimbot maker

It’s a very good day for Bungie and a not-so-great day for AimJunkies, the maker of a popular Destiny 2 cheat software. Games Industry is reporting that the judge overseeing the case sided with the studio in arbitration and awarded Bungie $4.3 million in damages and fees from AimJunkies.

This doesn’t mean that the case is fully settled, however. There’s still legal action concerning copyright infringement that will go to court later in 2023.

Commenting on the case, Judge Ronald Cox said, “[AimJunkies Developer James May] testified that on many occasions, he connected reverse engineering tools to the Destiny 2 process in order to reverse engineer it and develop a cheat for the game. He also testified that after being caught and banned by Bungie several times for doing so, he attempted various ways to bypass the bans and circumvent the protections Bungie had in place to prevent reverse engineering.”