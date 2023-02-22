Sega plans to raise the salaries of its Japanese workforce starting in July, but they still fall short of national averages

At first blush, there’s some good news coming out of Sega for its Japanese workforce, as the company announced plans to raise pay rates for workers in the country: Starting July 1st, the average monthly salary of existing employees is rising by 30%, while the monthly salaries of new university graduates is rising by approximately 35%.

Sega joins multiple Japanese games companies including Nintendo, Namco Bandai, Koei Tecmo, and Capcom in offering significant raises for workers, though as PC Gamer points out, most of those raises began last year and Sega is a bit late to the party.

Additionally, as other sources point out, Sega’s seemingly generous raise is still well short of the Japanese national average of ¥4.89 million ($36K US) a year; there’s no data for existing salaries of Sega Japan’s workforce on hand, but the pay raise for new grads moving from ¥222,000 to ¥300,000 comes to ¥3.6 million ($27K US) a year, which falls below the country’s average.