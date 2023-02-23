Nexon’s The Finals opens signups for two-week closed beta in March

Nexon-owned Embark Studios is gearing up for the next phase of testing for its team shooter The Finals in early March. “Starting March 7, Embark Studios will hold a two-week closed beta for The Finals,” the team announced today. “Join the first wave of contestants in the ultimate virtual combat game show and play the exciting, team-based, free-to-play shooter that pushes environmental dynamism, destruction, and player freedom to the limits.” Signups for the event are through Steam, so this is PC-only right now. The event runs through March 21st.

“THE FINALS remains in development and beta participants should expect plenty of tweaks, changes, and additions based on the feedback they give. It’s a game that brings experimental features—like server-side movement and destruction—and many of these will take iteration to get right. Contestants will compete in virtual recreations of two iconic locations—the skyscrapers high above the heart of downtown Seoul and old-town Monaco, on the banks of the French Riviera. The beta also has a practice range where contestants can test weapons, gadgets, movement—and of course, destruction. There’s casual play as well as ranked tournaments, and leaderboards for players to climb. Throughout the two-week event, contestants can unlock weapons, gadgets, tons of cosmetic items, and more.”

Embark, readers will recall, is the Patrick Söderlund-led team working through Nexon to build not just The Finals but ARC Raiders. There’s a brand-new trailer to whet your appetite as well:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MYQLw2b__qA